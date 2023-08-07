Blockbuster movie ‘Barbie’ crosses $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide

According to AP, in modern box office history, just 53 movies have made over $1 billion, not accounting for inflation, and “Barbie" is now the biggest to be directed by one woman, supplanting “Wonder Woman’s" $821.8 million global total. Three movies that were co-directed by women are still ahead of “Barbie," including “Frozen" ($1.3 billion) and “Frozen 2" ($1.45 billion) both co-directed by Jennifer Lee and “Captain Marvel" ($1.1 billion), co-directed by Anna Boden. But, “Barbie" has passed “Captain Marvel" domestically with $459.4 million (versus $426.8 million), thereby claiming the North American record for live-action movies directed by women.