Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Bloody Daddy’ has hit the screens on Jio Cinemas OTT platform today, June 9. In this action-packed film, Shahid Kapoor is playing the role of a gangster which may remind the audience of John Wick. The movie also featured Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, and more.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film unravels the story of Sumair (played by Shahid) as he faces off against Gurugram's white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops - all during one fateful night.

In the midst of a post-Covid party apocalypse, this embattled man embraces a precarious new normal and will stop at nothing to save the one relationship that truly matters to him.

“Action thrillers have always been a genre that excites me, I can never get bored of them. The intense action sequences, suspenseful plotlines, and the thrill of pushing physical boundaries appeal to my adventurous side," Shahid Kapoor said before the film's release on June 6.

Take a look at Bloody Daddy's trailer video here,

Social media users appreciated Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Rajeev Khandelwal for their acting in ‘Bloody Daddy’ and shared different feedback about the movie on the microblogging website.

“Watched #BloodyDaddy, It’s amazing and the fact that it was shahid’s first out and out action movie,he nailed it as a first timer,Now cast him in big budgeted movie for theatre,Only negative side was that the screenplay could’ve been better,I give 5 star’s #ShahidKapoor," a Twitter user said.

Another user wrote, “The way he surprise everytime with his performance. He stole all the limelight with his greedy role. Sometimes I really feel pity he is such a best actor but this bolly ate him. #BloodyDaddy #RajeevKhandelwal."

“Just Finished #BloodyDaddy on @JioCinema #ShahidKapoor you nailed it Maza aa gaya..," a third person commented.

“Just finished watching #BloodyDaddy . @shahidkapoor is the soul of the movie with a mega action power packed unstoppable thrilling act. Father son chemistry makes the magic. Bgm is love. @RonitBoseRoy adds to the magic. Over all enjoyable night watch ! 4 stars easily !" one more user said.