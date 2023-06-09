Bloody Daddy on Jio Cinemas: ‘You nailed it’, Netizens laud Shahid Kapoor's Acting in action thriller1 min read 09 Jun 2023, 07:10 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor stars in the action-packed film 'Bloody Daddy', playing the role of a gangster facing off against drug lords, crime bosses and cops, now available on Jio Cinemas OTT platform.
Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Bloody Daddy’ has hit the screens on Jio Cinemas OTT platform today, June 9. In this action-packed film, Shahid Kapoor is playing the role of a gangster which may remind the audience of John Wick. The movie also featured Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, and more.
