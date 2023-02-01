Home / Industry / Media /  Bloomberg looks to make more documentaries, talk shows
Back

Bloomberg Media is adding more documentaries and talk shows to its rebranded streaming platform, as the news publisher sees growth in advertising-supported video despite headwinds in the ad market.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout