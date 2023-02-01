Bloomberg looks to make more documentaries, talk shows

Bloomberg’s efforts to create more documentaries and entertaining fare come as other traditional news publishers expand into the field. The New York Times has made several documentaries that were available on other platforms, including “Framing Britney Spears" and “Elon Musk’s Crash Course." BuzzFeed Inc. helped produce “Once Upon A Time In Londongrad," a series inspired by a BuzzFeed investigation into U.K. ties to Russia that recently premiered on Comcast Corp.’s Peacock streaming service. The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, was behind the “Eat The Rich: The GameStop Saga" limited series for Netflix Inc.