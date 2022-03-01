NEW DELHI: Media publications Bloomberg Media and Quintillion Media on Tuesday signed a new content license agreement in line with a restructuring of their partnership in India. As part of the new deal, the two companies have ended their equity joint venture in favour of the content license agreement.

Bloomberg Media and Quintillion Media will no longer co-produce content but will continue to distribute Bloomberg content in India through a license agreement, the two said in a statement.

In 2017, the two media organisations had launched BloombergQuint a website focusing on Indian business and financial news. The site combined Bloomberg’s global leadership in business and financial news and data, with Quintillion Media’s expertise in the Indian market and digital news delivery, to provide high quality business news, insights and trends for India’s audiences.

Bloomberg Media remains committed to its presence in India, the statement said.

“We have valued our relationship with the Quintillion Media team. While we have mutually decided to shift the focus of our work together, Bloomberg Media remains committed to our presence in India and look forward to a continued relationship with Quint," M. Scott Havens, CEO, Bloomberg Media, said.

Raghav Bahl, co-founder, Quintillion Media, said the publication’s digital-only premium subscription product quickly rose to become the market leader.

"Even as our terms of engagement with Bloomberg Media have changed, we look forward to imparting a new energy and spirit to the new website," said Bahl.

Bloomberg Media is a leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,700 editorial professionals globally in more than 120 countries. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P.

Quintillion Media, part of Quint Digital Media Limited, runs its flagship news website TheQuint.com in English and Hindi (hindi.thequint.com).

