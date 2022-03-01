Bloomberg Media, Quintillion Media end JV, enter content license agreement

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Media publications Bloomberg Media and Quintillion Media on Tuesday signed a new content license agreement in line with a restructuring of their partnership in India. As part of the new deal, the two companies have ended their equity joint venture in favour of the content license agreement.

Bloomberg Media and Quintillion Media will no longer co-produce content but will continue to distribute Bloomberg content in India through a license agreement, the two said in a statement.

In 2017, the two media organisations had launched BloombergQuint a website focusing on Indian business and financial news. The site combined Bloomberg's global leadership in business and financial news and data, with Quintillion Media's expertise in the Indian market and digital news delivery, to provide high quality business news, insights and trends for India's audiences.

Bloomberg Media remains committed to its presence in India, the statement said.

"We have valued our relationship with the Quintillion Media team. While we have mutually decided to shift the focus of our work together, Bloomberg Media remains committed to our presence in India and look forward to a continued relationship with Quint," M. Scott Havens, CEO, Bloomberg Media, said.

Raghav Bahl, co-founder, Quintillion Media, said the publication's digital-only premium subscription product quickly rose to become the market leader.

"Even as our terms of engagement with Bloomberg Media have changed, we look forward to imparting a new energy and spirit to the new website," said Bahl.

Quintillion Media, part of Quint Digital Media Limited, runs its flagship news website TheQuint.com in English and Hindi (hindi.thequint.com).