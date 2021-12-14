OPEN APP
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up Covid-19 testing camps in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora’s buildings, news agency ANI reported. This came after both the actresses tested positive for Covid-19. The Covid-19 camps set up by a team of BMC’s medical team will do RT PCR tests to trace more Covid-19 positive patients

 

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora shared official statements on Monday confirming that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a story in which she wrote, "I have tested for positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested."

Kareena further continued, "My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Amrita too shared her statement on Insta Stories and wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID. I am following all the medical guidelines and BMC rules. Anyone who has been in contact with me, please get tested. My family and staff are all fully vaccinated and have all tested negative. Stay safe, stay Responsible."

BMC had also instructed the people who came in contact with either Kareena or Amrita, to undergo an RT-PCR test.

 

