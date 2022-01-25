Sony Music said it bought Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of recorded music, spanning his six-decade career.

The company didn’t disclose the price of the deal Monday, and didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Billboard estimates that Mr. Dylan’s recordings are worth $200 million or more, based on an estimated $16 million a year in revenue the recordings generate.

Mr. Dylan, 80 years old, has a long history with Sony. He signed with Sony’s Columbia Records in 1961, the year he recorded his first album.

“I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong," Mr. Dylan said.

Artists have been seeking to sell their catalogs as music-streaming services grow in popularity around the world. Sony, for example, bought the recording and songwriting rights to Bruce Springsteen last month last month for between $500 million and $600 million.

Legacy artists have been looking to cash in on their life’s works, likely to simplify their estates for their heirs, said Bill Werde, director of Syracuse University’s Bandier music-industry program. Tina Turner, Stevie Nicks and other performers have also sold parts or all of their catalogs.

It is the second deal for Mr. Dylan. He sold his songwriting catalog, which is separate from recorded music rights, in December 2020 to Sony Music rival Universal Music Publishing Group. That deal was a watershed moment for the market.

Sony, the second-largest music label company and largest music publisher, said Monday the deal with Mr. Dylan was completed in July, about seven months after the Universal deal. Sony said its deal includes the rights to multiple future releases from Mr. Dylan.

