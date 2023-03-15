Bodhitree plans to invest 500 cr in Mumbai M&E hub

The Indian M&E industry is estimated to have touched $27-29 billion by 2022, according to a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Boston Consulting Group. However, the M&E industry makes up less than 1% of the overall GDP, signalling a need for better facilities and opportunities, especially for fresh talent. An older version of the same report had outlined that the development of infrastructure and intellectual capital was key to boost the Indian VFX and animation industry.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}