Bodhitree plans to invest 500 cr in Mumbai M&E hub

The media and entertainment industry is estimated to have touched $27-29 bn by 2022, a CII report said
New Delhi: Bodhitree Multimedia Ltd, the content production house known for Netflix original Class, is looking to open a media and entertainment (M&E) hub in Thane near Mumbai, at an investment of ₹500 crore in the first of two phases.
This facility will include shooting floors, post-production infrastructure, skill development institutes and opportunities for tourism in the growing M&E market in the country.
“With the boom in media and entertainment in the country, especially since the advent of OTT platforms, there has been a huge infrastructural challenge to carrying out high-end shoots in Mumbai. To produce cutting-edge content, there is a need for both physical and human infrastructure," Mautik Tolia, director, Bodhitree Multimedia Ltd said in an interview.
The project, known as Dharamveer Media City, will have four components, Tolia said. First will be shooting locations including those for underwater sequences; second post-production facilities to cater to both local producers and global studios; third, skill development institutes for workers in the hair, make-up, light, art and other such departments; and fourth will be opportunities for tourism.
The investment will be made phases, with about ₹500 crore in the first phase to be brought in by a subsidiary of Bodhitree Multimedia. Tolia expects the project to become operational at 30% capacity within a year.
The Indian M&E industry is estimated to have touched $27-29 billion by 2022, according to a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Boston Consulting Group. However, the M&E industry makes up less than 1% of the overall GDP, signalling a need for better facilities and opportunities, especially for fresh talent. An older version of the same report had outlined that the development of infrastructure and intellectual capital was key to boost the Indian VFX and animation industry.
Tolia said several producers currently prefer to import equipment or go abroad to shoot if facilities aren’t available in India. “A lot of older studios are also shutting down so there is a need to develop the next lot of facilities," he said.