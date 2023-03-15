Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Industry / Media /  Bodhitree plans to invest 500 cr in Mumbai M&E hub

Bodhitree plans to invest 500 cr in Mumbai M&E hub

1 min read . 11:32 PM IST Lata Jha
Mautik Tolia, director, Bodhitree Multimedia, said the project will meet infrastructure needs for high-end shoots.

The media and entertainment industry is estimated to have touched $27-29 bn by 2022, a CII report said

New Delhi: Bodhitree Multimedia Ltd, the content production house known for Netflix original Class, is looking to open a media and entertainment (M&E) hub in Thane near Mumbai, at an investment of 500 crore in the first of two phases.

New Delhi: Bodhitree Multimedia Ltd, the content production house known for Netflix original Class, is looking to open a media and entertainment (M&E) hub in Thane near Mumbai, at an investment of 500 crore in the first of two phases.

This facility will include shooting floors, post-production infrastructure, skill development institutes and opportunities for tourism in the growing M&E market in the country.

This facility will include shooting floors, post-production infrastructure, skill development institutes and opportunities for tourism in the growing M&E market in the country.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

“With the boom in media and entertainment in the country, especially since the advent of OTT platforms, there has been a huge infrastructural challenge to carrying out high-end shoots in Mumbai. To produce cutting-edge content, there is a need for both physical and human infrastructure," Mautik Tolia, director, Bodhitree Multimedia Ltd said in an interview.

The project, known as Dharamveer Media City, will have four components, Tolia said. First will be shooting locations including those for underwater sequences; second post-production facilities to cater to both local producers and global studios; third, skill development institutes for workers in the hair, make-up, light, art and other such departments; and fourth will be opportunities for tourism.

The investment will be made phases, with about 500 crore in the first phase to be brought in by a subsidiary of Bodhitree Multimedia. Tolia expects the project to become operational at 30% capacity within a year.

The Indian M&E industry is estimated to have touched $27-29 billion by 2022, according to a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Boston Consulting Group. However, the M&E industry makes up less than 1% of the overall GDP, signalling a need for better facilities and opportunities, especially for fresh talent. An older version of the same report had outlined that the development of infrastructure and intellectual capital was key to boost the Indian VFX and animation industry.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Tolia said several producers currently prefer to import equipment or go abroad to shoot if facilities aren’t available in India. “A lot of older studios are also shutting down so there is a need to develop the next lot of facilities," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP