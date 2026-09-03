Adults only: gritty action films shut out family audiences but turn out to be blockbusters

Several high-profile star vehicles over the past few months—be it the two-part Dhurandhar franchise, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Rajinikanth’s Coolie or the recently released Toxic—may have clocked impressive openings or lifetime box office collections, thanks to face value and wide publicity.
However, experts say that while such action movies—replete with violence and hyper-masculine lead characters—may appeal to mass-market audiences, their reach is limited by adult certification, which restricts family audiences in theatres and sale for satellite television. This means that the trope of aggressive, violent male protagonists is seen as a bankable strategy to draw currency, particularly among male viewers in small towns, although it comes with some inherent disadvantages.