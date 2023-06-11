Bollywood Actor Mangal Dhillon passes away: Check his best movies, TV shows2 min read 11 Jun 2023, 01:53 PM IST
Actor Mangal Dhillon, known for working in shows such as Junoon and Buniyaad, has passed away. He was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ludhiana.
Renowned actor Mangal Dhillon, known for his memorable performances in popular shows like 'Junoon' and 'Buniyaad', has sadly passed away at a private hospital in Ludhiana. The actor had been battling cancer and was undergoing treatment for the ailment. Fellow actor Yashpal Sharma confirmed the news and expressed his heartfelt condolences, sharing his tribute on Facebook.
