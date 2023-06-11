Business News/ Industry / Media/  Bollywood Actor Mangal Dhillon passes away: Check his best movies, TV shows
Renowned actor Mangal Dhillon, known for his memorable performances in popular shows like 'Junoon' and 'Buniyaad', has sadly passed away at a private hospital in Ludhiana. The actor had been battling cancer and was undergoing treatment for the ailment. Fellow actor Yashpal Sharma confirmed the news and expressed his heartfelt condolences, sharing his tribute on Facebook.

Dhillon's demise has left a void in the entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues expressing their sorrow and reminiscing about his remarkable acting prowess. Admirers took to social media to pay their respects, with one fan recalling his notable roles in iconic television series like Junoon and Buniyaad. Another fan fondly remembered Dhillon as an impressive villain, first witnessing his talent in Buniyaad.

Not only did Dhillon make a mark in Bollywood and television, but he also left an indelible impression in Punjabi cinema. Hailing from Faridkot, he had a successful career as a producer, director, and writer. His filmography boasts several Punjabi films where he showcased his talent and carved a niche for himself.

Mangal Dhillon's best works

Dhillon was seen alongside Rekha in the film Khoon Bhari Maang, and his repertoire includes notable movies such as Dayavan, Zakhmi Aurat, Vishwatma, Pyaar Ka Devta, Amba, Toofan Singh, Dalaal, among others.

In addition to his achievements in films, Dhillon left an indelible impact on the small screen, featuring in popular television shows like Katha Sagar, Kismat, Ghutan, Rishta and Param Vir Chakra, among others. With his versatility, he portrayed diverse characters on-screen and consistently delivered exceptional performances.

Twitter reactions

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Mangal Dhillon, a talented actor whose contributions enriched both Bollywood and television. His acting legacy will continue to inspire aspiring artists and leave an everlasting imprint on the hearts of his fans.

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote, “Saddened to learn about the demise of Baba Farid awardee & noted Punjabi actor & producer Mangal Dhillon. A person who gave back to his community, Mangal Dhillon will always be remembered for his productions including the historical movie - Khalsa as well as documentation of…"

Updated: 11 Jun 2023, 01:53 PM IST
