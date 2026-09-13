Backlash no bar: Can popular stars thrive despite online trolling?

Lata Jha
3 min read13 Sep 2026, 12:48 PM IST
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According to media consulting firm Ormax, both Trisha Krishnan and Alia Bhatt, who often receive flak for their personal lives and box office flops, were featured on the list of most popular film stars in India for July 2026. (Instagram/ @trishakrishnan)
Summary
Experts note that trolling surrounding celebrities doesn't always harm brand value. Brands must discern between harmful negativity and simply polarizing opinions. The focus should be on audience sentiment and engagement to ensure the celebrity aligns positively with the brand's image.

Brands navigating India’s volatile social media landscape are increasingly counting viral backlash to their star backers as a feature of modern discourse rather than a fatal flaw. While brands become cautious when the conversation starts affecting their own reputation, many also look beyond the volume of trolling and ask whether it actually affects consumer behaviour.

Actors Trisha Krishnan and Alia Bhatt, who have faced withering criticism over their personal lives and box-office flops, rank as India's most popular actors in July, according to media consulting firm Ormax. Bhatt also ranked sixth in the list of India's top 25 celebrities with a brand valuation of $93.9 million, according to Kroll, an independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions. Ananya Panday, another actor, often trolled for industry connections, was also part of the list with a valuation of $48.5 million.

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"Brands don’t necessarily see polarization itself as a red flag; they look at what is driving it, how sustained it is, and whether it genuinely changes the celebrity’s relationship with the audience the brand wants to reach,” said Jag Chima, co-founder at influencer marketing and talent management agency IPLIX Media and Sarkar.

Someone can be polarizing online and still have significant cultural relevance and commercial value, Chima added. The mistake is treating every negative conversation as equal. Brands have to look beyond the volume of social media noise and understand actual audience sentiment, relevance, credibility and, most importantly, whether that individual is right for the brand.

Krishnan has repeatedly been involved in controversies in Tamil Nadu related to remarks by political figures and her alleged association with chief minister Joseph Vijay. Bhatt, too, has faced flak for her recent box-office flop Alpha, as well as her appearance and comments at the Cannes Film Festival and the Bafta Awards. Trolling originates from many sources: genuine disagreement, fan rivalries, political or cultural differences, organized communities, engagement seeking, or users simply jumping on a trending narrative.

A polarizing celebrity can still be valuable if they have strong recall, relevance and an engaged audience. However, brands are more cautious about controversies that repeatedly overshadow the celebrity's work. The decision ultimately comes down to whether the celebrity’s overall persona adds cultural relevance to the brand or creates unnecessary reputational baggage.

Pratish Mepani, founder and creative director, Starting Monday Design and Branding Co. said the uncomfortable truth is that not all trolling is bad for business. Brands don’t simply measure popularity anymore; they measure visibility, engagement, cultural relevance and influence. If a celebrity who is loved by everyone is attractive, then a celebrity who is talked about by everyone can also be attractive, according to Mepani.

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To be sure, trolling is part and parcel of social media today and is not restricted to actors or celebrities, industry experts said. Shahir Muneer, founder and director at Divo, a South Indian music and media company, said anyone expressing an opinion publicly can attract disagreement, criticism, or trolling.

“From a brand perspective, the existence of negative comments alone does not necessarily diminish a celebrity’s brand value. What matters is the scale and nature of that negativity. Negative comments are sometimes evaluated without proper data context. Tools today can measure positive, neutral, and negative sentiment; hundreds of negative comments may look concerning, but if they represent only a small, single-digit percentage of the overall conversation, the broader audience sentiment remains overwhelmingly positive,” Muneer pointed out.

The situation becomes a real concern for a brand when negative sentiment consistently reaches meaningful double-digit percentages, engagement is weak, or the negativity relates directly to issues that could affect the brand’s reputation, according to Muneer.

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To be sure, repeated trolling can shape perceptions of a celebrity, as negative narratives travel quickly online. However, the key is determining whether that perception is shared by the wider audience or merely amplified by a small, vocal section of social media. The response should be driven by data rather than emotion, industry experts say.

“Trolling can come from genuine criticism, fandom rivalries, social media trends or a relatively small group whose reactions get disproportionately amplified by algorithms,” said Anoop Dass, chief executive officer, CreativeMUD, a creative advertising agency. “The important thing is not to treat every negative comment as public sentiment. Teams need to understand whether the criticism is actually widespread and whether it is affecting brand perception. You cannot completely prevent trolling, but you can ensure it does not become the dominant narrative around the celebrity,” Dass added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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