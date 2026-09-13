Backlash no bar: Can popular stars thrive despite online trolling?

Brands navigating India’s volatile social media landscape are increasingly counting viral backlash to their star backers as a feature of modern discourse rather than a fatal flaw. While brands become cautious when the conversation starts affecting their own reputation, many also look beyond the volume of trolling and ask whether it actually affects consumer behaviour.
Actors Trisha Krishnan and Alia Bhatt, who have faced withering criticism over their personal lives and box-office flops, rank as India's most popular actors in July, according to media consulting firm Ormax. Bhatt also ranked sixth in the list of India's top 25 celebrities with a brand valuation of $93.9 million, according to Kroll, an independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions. Ananya Panday, another actor, often trolled for industry connections, was also part of the list with a valuation of $48.5 million.