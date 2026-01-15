Dhurandhar to Chhaava: How 90s stars are winning Bollywood's second innings
Actors Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol are making a comeback, reflecting changing audience preferences. Their roles as antagonists in recent hits demonstrate a new trend
Bollywood stars of the 1990s may no longer be playing the hero, but they are still stealing the spotlight. The return of actors such as Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol, now cast as main antagonists in recent blockbusters, signals a shift in audience tastes and opens up space for older actors in pivotal, if no longer leading, roles.