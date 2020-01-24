NEW DELHI : This March, director Rohit Shetty will bring cop characters from two of his hits -- Ajay Devgn from Singham and Ranveer Singh from Simmba – in his action drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. It’s easy to see this is inspired by Hollywood’s Marvel Cinematic Universe where characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow and many others often cross over to narratives centered on any one of them, making each film a superhero spectacle.

Shetty’s film will create Bollywood’s first cop universe and mega-budget film franchise. Kumar and Devgn had made brief appearances in Shetty’s Simmba in 2018, signaling that a lot more was to follow.

Meanwhile, Bollywood has lined up a host of other franchises whose characters are supposed to spill over to multiple films. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor star in the third installment of director Remo D’Souza’s dance franchise, titled Street Dancer 3D that released on Friday. Karan Johar has announced two trilogies—a superhero franchise titled Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt and a horror series called BHOOT featuring Vicky Kaushal. In 2017, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey had created a separate tale for the character of a female spy from his 2015 film Baby, called Naam Shabana starring Taapsee Pannu.

“It will be interesting to see how this (universes and franchises) play out given the uniqueness that comes with the audience getting to see good, commercially entertaining cinema with two to three big heroes on the screen together," said Shariq Patel, chief executive officer, Zee Studios that will be distributing Johar’s BHOOT. Sooryavanshi, for instance, will bring the collective fan base of Kumar, Devgn and Singh besides loyalists of Shetty’s franchise itself.

Given that Bollywood hasn’t really seen multi-star cast films with big faces since the days of Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) that brought Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor together or Naseeb (1981) that saw Bachchan star alongside Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha, the upcoming franchises will stand out by being big on star value and giving the audience an opportunity to piece the dots of different narratives and characters together.

“Of course the concept is inspired by the Marvel and DC universe but the idea is to make it our own and adapt it to Indian ethos and mindsets," said film distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi. “For instance, we have always been very familiar with cop films so a cop universe makes sense."

Shetty’s team did not respond to Mint’s queries.

Rathi said the other big advantage to creating these big universes and franchises was the ability to monetize them on platforms other than theatrical, such as merchandise or animation. Hit Bollywood franchises like Fukrey, Singham and Golmaal have already been converted into animation series for TV channels, titled Fukrey Boyzzz, Little Singham and Golmaal Jr. respectively. Netflix has announced a two-season original web series on war epic movie franchise Baahubali which centres around Queen Sivagami, one of the main characters in both films, played by south Indian actor Ramya Krishnan. Director S.S Rajamouli’s film has also morphed into the animated series Baahubali: The Lost Legends on Amazon Prime Video.

Industry experts said while announcing multiple projects may be some sort of leap of faith for Bollywood, it isn’t that big a risk given that the films’ release dates are not sacrosanct and can be moved around. Plus, while the average installment emanating from a universe like this will cost more than Rs. 100 crore, not all the films are being shot together. Spends can thus be spread out and flow from the earlier film’s success too.

“I think filmmakers have realized that if they want people to come to theatres, they will have to offer more than just a good tale, which is something that television and streaming platforms are also doing. A big-screen cinematic experience needs scale and entertainment value. And the scale route costs money," Rathi said.

