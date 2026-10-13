Bollywood’s ageing stars leave a gap. Can young actors fill it?

Lata Jha
3 min read13 Oct 2026, 11:22 AM IST
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Aneet Padda will be seen in Shakti Shalini, the next instalment in Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe.(PTI)
Summary
Hindi studios are increasingly backing younger actors for major and mid-budget films as established stars age. Will the bet pay off for Bollywood?

Hindi film studios are turning to a younger crop of actors to revive theatrical fortunes, betting that fresh faces can deliver success without charging hefty fees.

Industry experts say the opportunity includes a better cost structure and the ability to build a star together with the franchise, rather than paying immediately for decades of accumulated stardom.

In the coming months, Aneet Padda, who earned stardom with her debut film Saiyaara, will be seen in Shakti Shalini from Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe. Ahaan Panday, her co-star in Saiyaara, is slated to appear in Yash Raj Films’ next action romantic movie.

Director Luv Ranjan’s latest film, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, features six new faces, weeks after Mirzapur–The Movie, which had no top names, made over 218 crore at the box office.

Yash Raj Films’ Saiyaara, which crossed 300 crore at the box office, showed that a film with newcomers could achieve blockbuster scale, materially changing the perceived risk around younger talent, said Rohit Dalmia, chairman and managing director, CineNow, an entertainment financing platform.

The surprise success of Imtiaz Ali-directed Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh, that made over 65 crore earlier this year, also offers hope.

These bets come as the industry grapples with a shortage of younger actors who can draw audiences across segments. An earlier analysis by media consulting firm Ormax had highlighted a growing structural concern: the average age of the top five male Hindi film stars rose to 54 years in 2025 from 47 years in 2019, even as theatrical audiences remain overwhelmingly young. Around 57% of the Hindi box office comes from viewers aged 15-30, according to Ormax.

“Studios gain more flexibility on star costs, dates and long-term franchise building (when the lead actor is newer or fresh),” said Dalmia. “In many cases, the intellectual property, director and concept can now provide part of the commercial insurance that previously had to come almost entirely from the star.”

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Opening-day test

Younger stars offer a better cost structure in which production firms do not need to pay immediately for decades of accumulated stardom. The risk is opening-day predictability: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Ajay Devgn bring an existing audience that a young actor may not. Therefore, films with younger stars need stronger concepts, music, directors and marketing to generate the initial event value.

“A lot of actors known for mid-budget, socially relevant or concept-driven films are no longer delivering at the box office,” said film producer and distributor Yusuf Shaikh, also founder and chief executive of low-cost theatre chain Janta Cinema. “In such a scenario, it works to bet on younger, newer faces where the risk makes sense as long as the economics are in control. You don’t have to spend 100 crore on such projects, but a 30-40 crore film is feasible.”

Younger entrants are making their presence felt in films with large budgets and franchises, film producer Anand Pandit said. "It is wonderful when a new performer is nurtured and the talent pool is enlarged. Established superstars command a massive following that translates into opening day traction while younger stars bring with them the promise of clutter-breaking content and fresh energy. There is a place for both in the business.”

Regional films have already shown the way with younger faces managing box office draw. In Tamil cinema, Pradeep Ranganathan has found success with films such as Love Today and Dragon, while Malayalam cinema’s Kalyani Priyadarshan has emerged as a draw with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

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About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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