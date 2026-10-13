Bollywood’s ageing stars leave a gap. Can young actors fill it?

Hindi film studios are turning to a younger crop of actors to revive theatrical fortunes, betting that fresh faces can deliver success without charging hefty fees.
Industry experts say the opportunity includes a better cost structure and the ability to build a star together with the franchise, rather than paying immediately for decades of accumulated stardom.
In the coming months, Aneet Padda, who earned stardom with her debut film Saiyaara, will be seen in Shakti Shalini from Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe. Ahaan Panday, her co-star in Saiyaara, is slated to appear in Yash Raj Films’ next action romantic movie.