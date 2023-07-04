Bollywood almost 40% below pre-covid box office as Hindi films miss the mark

Bollywood almost 40% below pre-covid box office as Hindi films miss the mark3 min read 04 Jul 2023, 10:43 PM IST
The first half of 2023, which clocked in about ₹1,900 crore in the Hindi belt, according to three trade experts, has seen only one notable Bollywood hit in Pathaan besides occasional hits like The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and dubbed versions of regional hits like Ponniyin Selvan-II.
NEW DELHI : Bollywood continues to languish despite cinemas operating at full capacity for more than a year now after the lifting of pandemic-induced curbs with film business in the Hindi-speaking market nearly 40% less than the pre-covid levels.
