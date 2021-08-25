New Delhi: Bollywood is ready to bet bigger on the time-tested strategy of patriotic and nationalist films in the months post covid to draw audiences back to cinemas .

Filmmakers and trade experts said films like Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas where she plays a fighter pilot, the biopics on Sam Maneckshaw and Sardar Udham Singh, both starring Vicky Kaushal, the film on freedom fighter Durgawati Devi and Ajay Devgn’s movie on the India-China Galwan Valley clash, among others, are expected to attract viewers feeding on their sense of pride for the country and war heroes.

Films on patriotism have done well in theatres earlier. Producers are also enthused by the response films like Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl and Shershaah have seen on video streaming services lately. Plus, the proposed Cinematograph Amendment Bill, if cleared, will eliminate the possibility of niche, experimental cinema getting made, said trade experts.

“All Indians are inherently patriotic and this positive feeling that unites communities will play a very big part in bringing people back to cinemas especially after a time of loss and death when they’re looking for something to celebrate or feel hopeful about," said filmmaker Milap Zhaveri whose John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 is ready for release. Zhaveri, however, pointed out that there are different genres of patriotic movies coming up, from biopics to a sports film like ’83 to a commercial entertainer like Satyameva Jayate 2. “Cinema is a medium of mass consumption and when audiences go back to theatres, they would want something that is larger-than-life and gives a sense of all of us being one. Nationalist films lend easily to that," he added.

Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema said the patriotic film genre is here to stay, not just because people love stories of inspiring figures but given that cinema has always reflected the mood of the nation, one that driven by the current government, is definitely wearing its patriotism on its sleeve. “These films have a good track record, especially with stars like Akshay Kumar. People want value for money, plus there is that feeling of community draw and an adrenaline rush that national pride brings," Mohan added.

A senior studio executive, who requested anonymity, admitted it makes business sense to invest in these films because of their ability to take people’s minds off everyday troubles and as they work well for the masses.

Film critic Manoj Kumar R, however, pointed out that while a lot of filmmakers had jumped on the bandwagon to make these jingoistic films in the past, the nearly two years of covid has changed the audience's taste. “People have been exposed to a lot of quality content on OTT platforms and that will change the way they see the world. Filmmakers might be in for a rude shock because viewers may not tolerate the kind of nonsense they did earlier," Kumar pointed out.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.