Bollywood bets big on patriotic sagas

“All Indians are inherently patriotic and this positive feeling that unites communities will play a very big part in bringing people back to cinemas especially after a time of loss and death when they’re looking for something to celebrate or feel hopeful about," said filmmaker Milap Zhaveri whose John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 is ready for release. Zhaveri, however, pointed out that there are different genres of patriotic movies coming up, from biopics to a sports film like ’83 to a commercial entertainer like Satyameva Jayate 2. “Cinema is a medium of mass consumption and when audiences go back to theatres, they would want something that is larger-than-life and gives a sense of all of us being one. Nationalist films lend easily to that," he added.

