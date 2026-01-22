Why Bollywood blockbusters are earning more than ever—despite fewer viewers
Dhurandhar has crossed ₹870 crore, setting a new post-pandemic high for Hindi cinema. Along with hits such as Chhaava and Jawan, it underscores a shift toward fewer but bigger films driving box office growth despite falling footfalls.
With the action blockbuster Dhurandhar officially crossing the ₹870 crore mark, it has cemented its place in history as the first original Hindi language film to breach the ₹800 crore threshold. This milestone confirms a seismic shift in the industry: Bollywood hits are generating significantly higher revenues today than in the pre-pandemic era.