Bollywood blockbusters reignite overseas box office

New Delhi: Overseas markets, grappling with post-covid19 challenges despite promising signs at the domestic film industry, are witnessing a welcome revival with recent successes such as Jawan, Jailer, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani striking a chord with the diasporic audiences, thanks to the films' mass-market appeal.

Rocky Aur Rani crossed the a $21 million mark in overseas markets, drawing audiences in the UK, the Middle East, and Canada, while Jawan earned over $22 million, setting new records in Australia and the Gulf region.

"Overseas markets are definitely improving, along with Indian business, but this is only for big star films. Post covid, even overseas audience has turned selective," said film distributor and exhibitor Sunny Khanna.

The preferences of diasporic audiences are evident: they favour films featuring popular stars and continue to appreciate song and dance, although there is a growing preference for urban, high-end narratives.

For example, period drama Gadar 2 which had crossed the ₹500 crore mark in the Indian market, breathing life into single screens across small towns, had only earned $2.1 million ( ₹18.03 crore) during its opening weekend overseas.

The film that resonated with mass audiences in India due to its emotional storytelling technique, didn't find favour with viewers in overseas markets looking for premium fare.

Trade experts said family entertainers have been lapped up by diasporic audiences, and works in favour of films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which offer them the right doze of song, dance, colour and culture, as well as star faces. Audiences do not look for experiment and need assurances of a good time in theatres. In North America and Canada, it will be the fifth highest grosser ever after Pathaan, Jawan, Dangal and Padmaavat at, say, $10.65 million. In the UK, it is likely to be ranked eight with earnings of £2.42 million (~$3 million). Three of the top eight Indian films in the UK market, along with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham have been directed by Johar. Rocky Aur Rani continues to play across 20 screens in the UK for the tenth week. In the Gulf, it should clock nearly $4.25 million, or double the earnings that any Indian film, other than Pathaan and Jawan has made there post covid. The other major market, Australia, should end with collections of A$1.82 million ($1.20 million).

