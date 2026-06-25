The success of Bollywood films in South India is patchy at best

The box office success of Bollywood films in the south has been uneven, with unimpressive numbers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala even for big hits.
Blockbuster action-drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge managed over ₹45 crore in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but clocked in only ₹8 crore in Tamil Nadu and Kerala put together. War drama Border 2 made less than ₹3 crore in these two states compared with almost ₹15 crore in the Telugu-speaking markets.
Experts said that while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana show stronger acceptance for large-scale Hindi movies, Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, is also relatively lucrative because of its cosmopolitan audience.