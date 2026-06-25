The success of Bollywood films in South India is patchy at best

Lata Jha
3 min read25 Jun 2026, 11:53 AM IST
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War drama Border 2 made less than ₹3 crore in Tamil Nadu and Kerala compared with almost ₹15 crore in the Telugu-speaking markets.
Summary
The box office success of Hindi films in South India has been uneven, with unimpressive numbers even for big hits like ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ and ‘Border 2’.

The box office success of Bollywood films in the south has been uneven, with unimpressive numbers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala even for big hits.

Blockbuster action-drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge managed over 45 crore in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but clocked in only 8 crore in Tamil Nadu and Kerala put together. War drama Border 2 made less than 3 crore in these two states compared with almost 15 crore in the Telugu-speaking markets.

Experts said that while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana show stronger acceptance for large-scale Hindi movies, Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, is also relatively lucrative because of its cosmopolitan audience.

“States like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana offer not only massive screen density across single-screen cinemas and multiplexes, audiences there are also more receptive to cinema that speaks to the lowest common denominator,” Akshaye Rathi, an independent exhibitor and distributor said, adding that when a Hindi film meets these benchmarks, at least Telugu-speaking audiences are likely to take to it.

Tamil Nadu does not have similar screen depth. Besides, content preference is the biggest driver—audiences in these markets are highly invested in their local cinema. Beyond that, pricing regulations, limited showcasing and screen allocation play a role, experts said.

The Telugu-speaking states have more screens than either Tamil Nadu or Kerala – Telangana has 598 theatres and Andhra Pradesh has 1,046. Tamil Nadu and Kerala house 1,178 and 808 cinemas, respectively, according to the FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2026.

In many cases, regional films get priority in terms of show timings and screen count, which impacts the reach of Hindi films, experts pointed out.

Cultural connect

Dubbing and subtitling improve accessibility, but they don’t automatically translate into cultural connect. Audience engagement in the south is strongly driven by familiarity with storytelling styles, stars and local narratives.

Also Read | Why new OTT platforms keep launching despite a crowded market

For Hindi films to perform more evenly, there needs to be a sharper focus on creating content with wider, pan-India appeal, along with localised marketing and distribution strategies. Better release planning, deeper on-ground promotion and stronger alignment with regional exhibition partners can help improve reach and acceptance.

Film producer Anand Pandit agreed that the south is not a single market but four proud cultures, each with a distinct cinematic legacy. Hindi filmmakers must respect these cultural specificities rather than presume that any big-budget film they deliver will click.

“We must work with talents across industries and think about localised marketing strategies to reach the filmgoer who may prefer to watch a film in his or her own language rather than go for a dubbed Hindi film. Ensuring that our release dates don't clash with major local festivals or big regional releases is also crucial,” Pandit said. He added that more affordable ticket options in partnership with exhibitors are always a good idea.

Also Read | Bollywood's multilingual film releases face logistical challenges and delays

Experts said cinema today is increasingly becoming language-agnostic, with audiences across markets more open than ever to discovering and enjoying stories irrespective of language. The shift is not just within Indian cinema but also reflected in the growing consumption of global content.

“Markets such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru have consistently shown a higher openness to cross-language content, while other regions continue to engage with a wide spectrum of cinema,” said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer for cinemas at BookMyShow. “The performance of any film is ultimately driven by how strongly it connects with viewers… Factors such as accessible formats through dubbing and subtitling, strategic distribution and effective marketing continue to play an important role in enabling reach across regions.”

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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