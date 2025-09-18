Action-hero flicks are unravelling. Should Bollywood move on?

Monster budgets, towering stars, breath-taking action—Bollywood crafted a formula for sure-fire success in the days since the pandemic, churning out a series of blockbusters. However, viewer fatigue appears to be setting in, casting a cloud over similar movies in the pipeline, and raising an uncomfortable question: Is it time to move on?

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR-starrer War 2, made for a budget of ₹300–400 crore, had earned just ₹184 crore at last count. Earlier, Salman Khan’s Sikandar, made for ₹200 crore, had made ₹103 crore in domestic box office collections. Many trade experts say the formula has been overdone.

According to independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan, there has been an “overkill” of these films in the last few years, tiring out audiences. "It’s a demand-and-supply issue where the latter is higher than it should be and the genre has lost sheen,” Chauhan said, adding audiences are no longer even excited by the announcement of such titles. He also pointed to the unexpected success of romantic drama Saiyaara, which offered something entirely new.

The change in mood spells concerns for upcoming big-budget films in the same genre. Among them: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar and Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, which is the next instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe. Both cost ₹200–300 crore to make.

Viewers already know Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas, said when it comes to these movies, viewers already know what’s going to happen. “It’s a bit of a tired trope. Eighteen months ago, you could expect audiences to organically walk in for these films, but now they aren’t necessarily enamoured, and look for what value the film has to offer.” Puri also pointed to the dwindling traction for another high-octane genre—Marvel's superhero films that also offered the same experience over and over again.

That wasn't always the case—Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan earned ₹543.05 crore and ₹643.87 crore respectively, while Ranbir Kapoor's Animal earned ₹556.36 crore and Yash's KGF-Chapter 2 earned ₹434.70 crore. KGF-2 hit the theatres in 2022, while the others were released in 2023.

Some industry experts say that the problem is the content, not the genre. Film producer Anand Pandit said action spectacles will always find an audience because people enjoy the thrill of cinema at that scale. However, it is important to blend spectacle with substance. Star power or large-scale action sequences can attract attention, but they must be supported by original ideas, a compelling narrative, and genuine emotional engagement, Pandit emphasized.

Less about formula failing “The recent underperformance of big-budget action spectacles such as War 2, Sikandar and Tiger 3 is less about the ‘formula’ failing and more about the execution of content. Audiences today are sharper and more demanding—if the storytelling doesn’t resonate, or if the visual effects fall short of industry benchmarks, no amount of scale or star power can compensate,” said Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director of Miraj Entertainment Ltd which operates multiplex theatres. The action-driven format in itself is not failing, Mendiratta believes; in fact, it continues to have immense potential when backed by strong scripts and immersive production values.

