Bollywood braces for a weak show on Diwali

South films to help theatre owners make up for Bollywood's modest gains
NEW DELHI :Lata Jha
lata.j@livemint.com
Hindi films may see muted response during the Diwali week, despite movie theatres operating at full capacity for the first time in nearly three years during the festivals. Bollywood offerings, such as Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Thank God, scheduled for release on Tuesday, are not being touted as family entertainers that can draw crowds in huge numbers across demographics.
Southern cinema, however, is likely to help theatre owners tide over the period. Tamil movies, Prince starring Sivakarthikeyan, and Karthi’s Sardar, which hit theatres last Friday, and Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Monster, are expected to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. Hollywood film Black Adam, which was also released this weekend, made ₹11 crore at last count.“It does not seem like an exciting Diwali for us. We’re usually looking at big family entertainers with universal appeal and top stars for the festival," Bihar-based independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said.
Though Kumar’s action film Sooryavanshi had released last Diwali to bumper collections, Ram Setu does not have the elements to make it appealing across audiences considering its mythological thriller feel, Chauhan said. Thank God, starring Malhotra and Ajay Devgn, also feels targeted at the urban metro viewer and is unlikely to cut ice with small-town movie-goers, he added.
Chauhan hopes the Marathi film Har Har Mahadev, centred around the creation of the Maratha empire 350 years ago, along with its dubbed Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada versions, may draw in crowds.
According to trade website Box Office India, advance bookings for Ram Setu and Thank God were muted, with ticket sales at 4,087 and 2,602, respectively, across PVR, Inox and Cinepolis for the first day, translating into ₹10.5 lakh and ₹6.5 lakh in box office collections—far below the first-day earnings of Sooryavanshi ( ₹26.11 crore) in 2021. However, after the Diwali celebrations, people may come out in big numbers, Box Office India said.
Furthermore, the Hindi films may not find takers in south India, where audiences will throng to watch Sivakarthikeyan and Karthi, both commercially successful stars in Tamil Nadu, said independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai. Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan -1, too, is going strong at the box office and competing for screens, Pillai added.
Karan Taurani, senior vice-president at Elara Capital, said Ram Setu is likely to open higher at ₹10-12 crore, while Thank God could clock in ₹7-8 crore on the first day. In lifetime collections, they may earn ₹75-80 crore and ₹55-60 crore, respectively. “The numbers are below par, given that Diwali was always reasonably strong for exhibitors, and films released during this period earned ₹190-200 crore," Taurani said.