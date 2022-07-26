Bollywood charms south with tie-ups, dubs, promotions

Some of it is changing now, with Brahmastra releasing its new song Kesariya in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, and engaging Baahubali director Rajamouli for launch and other promotional activities. Television advertising too will be easy, given that co-producer Star Studios owns several regional channels. Gowthaman said the performance of Brahmastra’s Telugu version will be crucial, and the film is likely to do especially well in markets like Hyderabad and Bengaluru where both Hindi and Telugu are spoken.