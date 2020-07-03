Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died of cardiac arrest in Mumbai today. 71-year-old Saroj Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. The mandatory Covid-19 test done at the hospital showed a negative result."She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI.

Her last rites will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli took to Twitter and expressed his sorrow over the demise of the dance maestro.

"Saroj Khan my beloved Masterji. RIP Saroj Khan From music videos to films, we had a long journey together. Now you've left me and gone. I will do and make what we spoke about one day, my promise to you," he tweeted.

The three-time National Award winner, who had choreographed some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema, was not keeping well for some time.

She is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs, including "Dola Re Dola" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Devdas", "Ek Do Teen" from Madhuri Dixit-starrer "Tezaab" and "Ye Ishq Haaye" from "Jab We Met" in 2007.

-With agency inputs

