Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Kharbanda during promotion of their film Housefull 4. (Photo: PTI)
Bollywood does decently over Diwali weekend, but south Indian cinema dominates

2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2019, 12:56 PM IST Lata Jha

  • Ensemble comedy Housefull 4 is looking at an impressive four-day opening weekend of 50.75 crore
  • Real Diwali fireworks are taking off in the south where actor Vijay’s Tamil film Bigil has taken a bumper opening

New Delhi: Bollywood managed a decent performance in the big Diwali weekend that went by. Ensemble comedy Housefull 4 that is easily the big-ticket festival release this year is looking at an impressive four-day opening weekend of 50.75 crore, according to early estimates from trade website Box Office India. This is the highest ever figure for the pre-Diwali period beating Krrish 3 which earned around 49 crore in 2013.

Housefull 4 is steady on day two. Saw gains in some circuits, was down in few. Business on Monday is pivotal when Diwali holidays begin. Tuesday-Thursday business is crucial, if it has to post a solid total," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier.

The latest installment of producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s hit franchise starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda this time had earlier made 18.50 crore on its opening day. Box Office India pointed out that each succeeding installment of the franchise has made 20-30% gains compared to the previous one on its opening day. Housefull started with 9. 32 crore in 2010, Housefull 2 went on to 12.19 crore in 2012 and Housefull 3 and 4 to 15.24 crore and 18.50 crore in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

As is evident, this was the highest opening day for the Housefull franchise and the second highest opening for a comedy after Golmaal Again that had made around 30 crore in 2017. The film also held up better on its second day compared to previous Diwali releases like Krrish 3, Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The other two Hindi film offerings, however, are struggling for audiences’ attention. Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s comedy drama Made In China had only earned 2.5 crore at last count while Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu’s sports drama Saand Ki Aankh had managed 1.75 crore.

Clearly, the real Diwali fireworks are taking off in the south where actor Vijay’s Tamil film Bigil has taken a bumper opening, grossing 26 crore on day one in Tamil Nadu alone and 100 crore worldwide over three days.

“Tamil film Bigil continues its glorious run in Mumbai. Sold out shows at most locations of this leading multiplex chain. Shatters the myth or excuse that film business is dull during pre-Diwali," Adarsh tweeted. He added that the Atlee directed film is also looking at crossing the $1 million mark ( 7.08 crore) in the US besides making A$ 329,224 ( 1.59 crore) in Australia and £ 253,966 ( 2.31 crore) in the UK.

