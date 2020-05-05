Raj Nidimoru, known for films such as Stree and Go Goa Gone, has created a nine-episode micro series called A Viral Wedding featuring Shreya Dhanwathary, Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja and others from the cast of The Family Man, the Amazon Prime Video web show launched last year.

Directed by Dhanwanthary, A Viral Wedding has been filmed with all the actors individually in isolation.

Actor Ajay Devgn has rolled out a music video, Thahar Ja, which also features his son Yug, while both John Abraham and Akshay Kumar have launched songs to inspire courage and salute frontline workers. Amitabh Bachchan has also shot the latest promo of the game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, besides other motivational videos and short films such as Family featuring Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and others.

“It’s all about innovation at this time, a filmmaker needs to figure out what he can do in isolation, using actors as part of the process to create something new instead of waiting for the right conditions," said Nidimoru, whose micro-series has nine episodes of six-to-eight minutes each and will be pitched to a video streaming platform. Along with writer partner Krishna DK, Nidimoru has plans for two more lockdown projects, one that he calls a sweet and edgy series, and a mockumentary about two unlikely people stuck together.

Shibasish Sarkar, group chief executive officer, Reliance Entertainment, said the corona scare and lockdown has meant several learnings for filmmakers on how to work from home and virtually, maintaining social distance even as collaborations continue.

“I don’t know if there is a new normal yet. The big problem is (video streaming) platforms demand a certain amount of quality, which requires a certain kind of post-production. Even if you have great cameras lying at home and you’ve shot good footage with it, how do you colour correct and sound mix it so that it’s good enough to be released?" said actor and stand-up comic Vir Das, whose production house Weirdass Comedy plans to both shoot indoors and minimise crew sizes as and when production restarts.

Nidimoru agrees the ‘made-at-home’ film or series is a strange animal right now and the process of putting it together lends itself to research and quality control. But the benefits are many even for the future, it is cost effective, can be made by an individual either at home or on the go, and most importantly, encourages new writing and filmmaking talent. Nidimoru says he is open to mentoring youngsters with ideas and pitches.

“Practically speaking, it might take time for things to get normal and they could always go back to being like this again so why not have a new format? It’s a good experiment and if it catches on, it might make a place for itself," Nidimoru said.

