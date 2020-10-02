Bollywood eyes overseas markets for recovery

Meanwhile, the Indian theatrical market still seems a long way off from recovery. States such as Maharashtra and Delhi, which contribute more than 50% of the box office collections in case of many films, have already notified that cinema halls will continue to remain shut in the latest phase of unlocking. According to a report by south India movie portal AndhraBoxOffice.com, the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association is aiming to open cinemas on 1 November in time for Kannada Rajyotsava Day, while exhibitors of Telugu-speaking cities are awaiting approvals from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As of now, West Bengal remains the only state to have permitted cinema operations.