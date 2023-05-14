Bollywood fails to take dubbing battle to south markets3 min read 14 May 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Trade experts say the original Hindi versions perform well only in metros in southern states like Bengaluru, Chennai and parts of Kerala because the dubbed southern versions have limited releases and are seen as small experiments currently
NEW DELHI : Bollywood continues to trail the success of movies made in south Indian languages that are dubbed and offered in the Hindi-speaking heartland. For instance, the dubbed versions of southern films like RRR, Kantara and KGF: Chapter 2 were favourably received among Hindi audiences even as Bollywood hits such as Pathaan and Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva barely managed to attract people in southern states with their dubbed versions.
