Bollywood has built big franchises. Where are the women?

Lata Jha
3 min read23 Apr 2026, 11:38 AM IST
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Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha is a female spin-off to Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe that includes hits like Pathaan.
Summary
As Alia Bhatt’s Alpha readies for release, trade experts say India’s franchise model, long anchored in male stars, has been slower to back big-budget, female-led spin-offs even within established universes.

NEW DELHI: As Alpha, the Alia Bhatt-starrer female spin-off to Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, which includes hits like Pathaan, readies for release later this year, trade experts say Bollywood still lags Hollywood in building high-profile, female-led franchise extensions.

Unlike the West, where films such as Wonder Woman and Black Widow have proven audience pull for women-led entries within larger cinematic universes, Indian studios have been slower to back big-budget action spectacles anchored by female stars—even when they sit inside established franchises.

Malayalam cinema has taken early steps in this direction with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, a female superhero film released last year. In Hindi cinema, comparable attempts have largely been limited to mid-budget spin-offs such as Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana, a spin-off to Akshay Kumar’s spy film Baby, Kajol’s horror film Maa, a spin-off to Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan, alongside Rani Mukerji’s ongoing Mardaani series.

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“The gap largely comes from how franchises have historically been built in Indian cinema. Most major franchises in Hindi films were conceived around male action heroes, so the narrative universe itself was not originally designed to expand through multiple character-led stories. In Hollywood, studios actively build cinematic universes where several characters, including women, can lead independent narratives within the same franchise ecosystem,” said Abishek S Vyas, founder and chief executive officer of AVS, a Dubai and Mumbai based arts and entertainment company operating across film production, art licensing, audio media, and content-driven intellectual property.

In India, that shift is only beginning to take shape, Vyas said. Films like Naam Shabana suggested audiences are open to female-led extensions of existing worlds, but such projects remain limited as studios have been slower to adopt character-based franchise strategies.

A key constraint, Vyas added, has been the perception of market viability. Large-scale commercial films in India have traditionally depended on male stars to drive opening weekend box office performance, shaping how studios evaluate risk in greenlighting spin-offs.

“When you are mounting an action spin-off from a known franchise, the budgets can be substantial because audiences expect scale, spectacle, and continuity with the parent franchise. However, the market is evolving. With the rise of streaming platforms, global distribution, and changing audience preferences, female-led commercial films are increasingly viable,” Vyas said, adding that success hinges on strong character writing and stories that justify scale.

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Naam Shabana earned around 37 crore at the domestic box office, compared with over 95 crore for its parent film, Baby.

Franchise logic

To be sure, Hollywood has a longer track record of female-centric narratives. Films and franchises such as Ocean’s 8, The Hunger Games, Underworld: Evolution and the Pitch Perfect sequels have demonstrated that women-led commercial cinema can sustain strong audiences. Even long-running male-led franchises have at times shifted focus, with recent Mad Max chapters placing a female character at the centre.

“However, if you look at the broader pattern, most long-running franchises across world cinema have traditionally been built around male heroes. Sequels usually happen when a central character reaches a certain iconic status. Think of characters like James Bond, John Wick, or Ethan Hunt. Their popularity itself sustains the franchise,” film producer Anand Pandit said adding that the gendered idea of heroism also has a lot to do with it.

Even so, industry observers say franchise storytelling itself is still evolving in India. Filmmakers, they argue, need to design character arcs with future spin-offs in mind, rather than treating them as afterthoughts once a franchise is established.

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“The challenge often is one of perception rather than audience acceptance. Studios tend to mount male led franchise films on much larger budgets because they are seen as safer opening weekend bets. Female-led commercial films therefore often have to prove themselves through strong scripts, controlled budgets, and smart marketing,” producer and director Nivedita Basu said.

“The biggest creative challenge is that the female character needs to be well established in the original story for audiences to want to follow her journey independently. But the opportunity is huge. Audiences today are far more open to female-led action and commercial cinema, and if studios start designing franchises where women are written as equally powerful characters from the beginning, spin-offs will naturally follow,” Basu added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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