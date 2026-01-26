No Mastiii for filmmakers as Instagram skit triggers a copyright row
Summary
Radio jockey and content creator Ashish Sharma has accused the makers of Mastiii 4 for copying his viral Instagram skit without permission, and the Delhi high court has issued a notice to the producers of the adult comedy film.
A rare intellectual property dispute involving a short-form content creator and a Hindi film has surfaced, signalling a potential new flashpoint for India’s entertainment industry as competition for viewer attention intensifies.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story