Foreseeing muted March quarter, Bollywood now pins hopes on summer
SummaryFilm exhibitors are optimistic about summer box office performance after a dull January to March quarter, with hopes for a 5-10% increase.
With the January to March quarter having remained mostly dull so far and unlikely to spring up any pleasant surprises going ahead, film exhibitors and trade experts are now pinning hopes on the summer to do the trick for the movie business. The cumulative box office for the first three months of 2024 stood at ₹2,590 crore, and cinema owners are expecting similar, or 5-10% higher figures, this year, given that this is traditionally a time of school and college examinations and cold weather in most of the country.