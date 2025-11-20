Cinemas' festive magic is wearing off at the box office
The charm of Bollywood's bumper festive weekends has waned, with festivals failing to draw crowds as before. Experts point to over-reliance on holidays, hiked ticket prices, and lack of star power, stressing the importance of quality content to sustain audience interest and box office success.
Festivals may once have guaranteed Bollywood a box-office windfall, but this year is proving that releases around major holidays no longer work like magic. Big holiday weekends such as those that came with Eid, Diwali and Independence Day were known for bolstering box office by 30-40% in the past, but Bollywood’s festive fortunes have fallen significantly, particularly post covid.