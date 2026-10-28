Bad press aside, do Bollywood’s plagiarism rows have an on-ground impact?

Lata Jha
4 min read28 Oct 2026, 10:33 AM IST
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Copyright allegations can lead to films being withdrawn from festivals, delayed distribution discussions and lost professional opportunities, even before a court reaches a decision.
Summary
Lawyers say copyright protects the expression of an idea, not the idea itself. It must be shown that the other side had access to a work and then copied its substance, not merely that two films share a premise

New Delhi: The Screenwriters Association has cleared actor Sayani Gupta of alleged copyright infringement in her directorial debut short film Aasmani. Filmmaker Vinita Negi claimed Gupta had borrowed scenes from her unfinished documentary. One consequence: Gupta’s film was withdrawn from the Indian Film Festival of New Zealand in August.

Experts say plagiarism rows are a complicated deal in the movie business. To claim that a work has been plagiarized, the claimant must provide evidence of substantial similarity, including early drafts of the script, minutes of meetings in case the script was discussed, and records to establish that the claimant was the first to publish.

On the other hand, the commercial consequences of a dispute can arise long before a court decides who is right. A festival opportunity may be affected, a distributor may take a cautious view, or a filmmaker may have to deal with reputational consequences. “Plagiarism” is the commonly used term, but legally, the real question is whether the allegation amounts to copyright infringement.

“Copyright protects the expression of an idea, not the idea itself. So simply saying ‘someone stole my idea’ is not enough and the person alleging it must prove before court, on evidence, what was actually copied,” said Aishwarya Kaushiq, partner at BTG Advaya, a law firm.

If a detailed script or a treatment or concept note was shared in confidence and then misused, there may be a separate breach-of-confidence claim, Kaushiq added. From there, a creator alleging plagiarism can take the civil suit route, usually seeking an injunction and damages, or, in serious cases of knowing copyright infringement, pursue criminal action under the Copyright Act.

According to Neeha Nagpal, founding and managing partner at N & Company Legal, the hard part isn’t finding a forum—it’s the law itself. It has to be shown that the other side had access to a work and then copied its substance, not merely that two films share a premise.

Also Read | The internet can spot a copied tune. The law has a tougher job

Breach of confidence

“When the work is unpublished or still in progress, proving priority becomes genuinely difficult, which is why writers often pair the copyright claim with a ‘breach of confidence’ argument, saying, ‘I shared this with you in confidence and you used it,’” said Nagpal. “That second limb frequently does the real work.”

The uncomfortable truth is that the damage is usually done long before any court says a word. A single allegation—true or not—can get a film pulled from a festival line-up, push back a release, or make a platform go cold on a deal. None of that waits for adjudication. The social-media dimension makes it worse. Once statements of support and signature campaigns start circulating, the reputational hit tends to outlive the vindication.

“It (the impact) can be significant, particularly for a short or independent film. A festival selection can bring visibility, reviews, further festival opportunities, distribution conversations and professional recognition,” said Vishal Gehrana, a partner-designate at Karanjawala & Co. “So, the practical consequences of a dispute can sometimes be substantial even before the underlying legal issue is finally decided.”

He added that it is important not to confuse a commercial consequence with a legal finding. If a festival decides not to screen a film because of a copyright allegation, that does not by itself establish that copyright has been infringed. It is a decision taken in the face of an allegation.

“In the film industry in particular, the commercial clock often moves much faster than the court clock. That is why these disputes have to be approached carefully on both sides, with urgency where protection is genuinely required, but also with sufficient regard for the evidence and for the fact that an allegation is not the same thing as an adjudicated finding,” he said.

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Documentation, registration

Much work is required on this front, according to experts. Film producer and distributor Yusuf Shaikh, also founder of low-cost theatre chain Janta Cinema, said many in the movie business are casual about paperwork and timelines.

Writers’ bodies in markets like the US are far more transparent. According to Germaine Pereira, a partner at Solomon & Co, a law firm based in Mumbai, it is recommended that the work or script be registered with the Copyright Registry and the Screenwriters Association. A registration certificate acts as prima facie (first instance) evidence in a court of law, is proof of ownership and can be used as evidence in a court of law.

“Greater transparency can be encouraged through proper documentation and registration of scripts, maintaining clear records of drafts and their circulation, and developing clearer industry protocols for handling copyright complaints,” said Ketan Mukhija, partner and co-head, PE & VC, at Kochhar & Co, a law firm. “There should also be a balance between protecting genuine rights and ensuring due process, so that a film is not treated as infringing merely because an allegation has been made.”

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About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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