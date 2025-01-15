Bollywood set for ‘overkill’ with 50 film sequels slated for release in next two years
SummaryBollywood's franchise model is booming, with almost 50 sequels planned for 2025-2026. While recent sequels have performed well, experts express concern over audience fatigue and the need for strong content to complement established franchises.
Bollywood is ready to build on the franchise model like never before with almost 50 sequels in the works and set for release in 2025 and 2026. Although theatre owners and distributors are receptive to the idea of sequels and franchise films in the manner of Marvel films, there is scepticism in some quarters and experts warn of an overkill.