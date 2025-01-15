Bollywood is ready to build on the franchise model like never before with almost 50 sequels in the works and set for release in 2025 and 2026. Although theatre owners and distributors are receptive to the idea of sequels and franchise films in the manner of Marvel films, there is scepticism in some quarters and experts warn of an overkill.

“There is already an overdose (of sequels). These franchise films obviously come with a strong brand and IP (intellectual property) and make for a sensible or de-risked kind of decision from producers, but it remains to be seen if there is strong interest from audiences for all of them," said Rahul Puri, managing director of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas.

Puri added that in the case of recent Marvel films, the feedback is that audiences have gotten sick of movies and series that require previous titles to be watched to make sense of something new.

Recent films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Eternals have struggled to surpass the ₹100 crore mark in India and, in certain instances, even the ₹50 crore mark. These movies failed to capitalise on the momentum generated by the release of Avengers: Endgame prior to the pandemic and Spider-Man: No Way Home shortly thereafter.

However, Bollywood sequels have fared better, especially those released after the pandemic. Films such asBhool Bhulaiyaa 3,Singham Again andStree 2 have already posted significant box office success.

Titles like Sooryavanshi ( ₹196 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹434.70 crore), Drishyam 2 ( ₹240.54 crore), Gadar 2 ( ₹525.45 crore), OMG 2 ( ₹150.17 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹283.8 crore), Singham Again ( ₹268.35 crore), Stree 2 ( ₹627.02 crore) and Pushpa 2: The Rule ( ₹818.70 crore), have set the cash registers ringing.

Tweaking, repackaging

This has sparked hopes for titles such as Dhadak 2, Jolly LLB 3, Raid 2, Housefull 5, War 2, Baaghi 4, De De Pyaar De 2, and Border 2, which figure in the list of upcoming Bollywood sequels.

Experts pointed out there is a significantly strong sentiment from theatre owners and distributors for sequels and franchise films. According to media consulting firm Ormax, the most awaited Hindi language films slated for release after January 2025 include Hera Pheri 3, War 2, Housefull 5, Animal Park and Mirzapur the Film, the movie version of the action thriller series streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

“Given that the box office has been ruthless and unpredictable lately, the natural instinct of producers who are anyway on the backfoot as far as taking new projects to the floors goes, is to play safe. Sequels are all about tweaking a hit product and repackaging it so the comfort factor, safety net and established brand help reach out easily to audiences," film producer and trade expert Girish Johar said.

However, given the fate of sequels and reboots such asIshq Vishk Rebound ( ₹4.59 crore), the content has to speak for itself, beyond the known franchise. With most stars unable to guarantee returns at the box office, experts said franchises and sequels are the only way to draw crowds.

“There is a minimum safety net with sequels. Actors no longer guarantee openings, and the theatrical medium can only survive with brands," independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said.

He pointed to the box office earnings of two Ajay Devgn films released last year—while Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, a drama, made ₹8.59 crore at the box office, action-comedy Singham Again from director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe earned ₹268.35 crore in the country.