Bollywood goes south in Hindi heartland
01 Dec 2022, 08:41 PM IST
- Small town India prefers Hollywood superhero franchises and dubbed south Indian hit films over bland Hindi fare
On a balmy Friday afternoon, Nasir Hussain is waiting impatiently for his friends at a mall in Rajasthan’s dusty, industrial town of Bhiwadi. The 19-year-old has turned up an hour early to watch the Hollywood superhero movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Just a fortnight ago, Hussain had seen Black Adam, the DC Comics adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson. And before that Thor: Love and Thunder in July and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May, with the last three making for half of the six films Hussain has ever watched in a cinema hall in his entire life.