Bollywood goes south in Hindi heartland

Hindi films have nothing new to offer, says a college girl at Mathura’s Highway Plaza, a three-storeyed shopping centre, on a blazing November afternoon. She and her friend have come, braving the sun, wrapping their heads with dupattas, for a show of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. They seem crestfallen when told that the film is scheduled for release mid-December and the standee at the theatre is only meant for promotions. “We’ll come back and watch it. It’s fun to watch Hollywood films, they are the right combination of action, effects and drama," says one of the girls, declining to be named. While she feels older stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are becoming repetitive, she quite enjoyed Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, a Netflix original.