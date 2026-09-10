Biopics have stumbled at the box office. Why Bollywood is still betting on them

Hindi filmmakers have launched and are preparing to release a bevy of projects in genres such as biopics and sports dramas, despite an unfavourable box-office run for similar titles over the past few months.
Even as big-star films such as 83, Maidaan and Chandu Champion failed in cinemas, the coming months will see titles exploring similar themes, including a biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly titled Dada, starring Rajkummar Rao, and Aamir Khan’s next film Lalkaar, centred on cricketer Lala Amarnath.