Biopics have stumbled at the box office. Why Bollywood is still betting on them

Lata Jha
3 min read10 Sep 2026, 11:12 AM IST
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The upcoming months will see a biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly titled Dada starring Rajkummar Rao and Aamir Khan’s next Lalkaar centered on Lala Amarnath.
Summary
Despite recent box office challenges, Bollywood embraces biopics and sports dramas, like Dada and Lalkaar. Filmmakers aim for compelling storytelling and emotional depth, with a focus on broader themes and theatrical experiences to captivate post-pandemic audiences.

Hindi filmmakers have launched and are preparing to release a bevy of projects in genres such as biopics and sports dramas, despite an unfavourable box-office run for similar titles over the past few months.

Even as big-star films such as 83, Maidaan and Chandu Champion failed in cinemas, the coming months will see titles exploring similar themes, including a biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly titled Dada, starring Rajkummar Rao, and Aamir Khan’s next film Lalkaar, centred on cricketer Lala Amarnath.

Industry experts suggest the latest announcements show that filmmakers are trying to refresh a genre that had seen success in the past, rather than simply repeat the conventional biopic template. There is also likely to be greater emphasis on spectacle, music and star power to make these films more commercially entertaining.

Formula reset

Bollywood had earlier seen sports dramas and biopics find a strong draw at the box office, with hits such as Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sanju and Gangubai Kathiawadi before too many films attempted to ride the wave.

Other biopics slated for release in the coming months include Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor as folk performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar; Prahaar, a courtroom drama starring Rajkummar Rao as public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam; and Maria IPS, featuring John Abraham as former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria.

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“There is a visible emphasis on scale and cinematic treatment. The newer projects seem built around larger emotional arcs, stronger production values and subjects with broader appeal, rather than straightforward factual retellings,” said Ashish Misra, head of commercialisation, Cinépolis India.

Filmmakers are also thinking harder about the theatrical proposition itself, designing these films for formats like IMAX, 4DX and RealD 3D rather than making something that could just as easily be watched at home, Misra added. That shift in intent matters because it changes how audiences perceive the film even before its release.

Audience shift

Industry experts like Misra believe audiences today are content-first, not genre-first. This means the biopic genre itself has not been rejected.

Michael, a biopic on Michael Jackson, crossed 60 crore in India when released in April, with earnings bolstered by IMAX showcasing.

Sameer Munshi, chief operating officer of Miraj Entertainment Ltd, agreed that these genres still have box-office potential, but the bar is much higher today. Audiences are rewarding films that offer either strong emotional storytelling or a compelling theatrical experience, regardless of genre.

“Bollywood continues to back biopics and sports dramas because filmmakers believe the genre itself isn't the problem—execution is. The appeal lies in their emotional, inspirational narratives, strong roles for actors, and long-term value across OTT and satellite platforms. However, post-pandemic audiences are far more selective. Today, simply being based on a true story isn't enough—these films need compelling storytelling, novelty and a strong theatrical experience to succeed,” Munshi said.

He added that instead of straightforward, documentary-style retellings, many new projects are focusing on lesser-known stories, stronger emotional arcs and a more commercial, entertaining treatment. There's also greater emphasis on spectacle, music and star power to make these films feel like theatrical events rather than just inspirational dramas. The attempt is to balance authenticity with mainstream entertainment, which today's audiences increasingly expect.

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Wider canvas

To be sure, entertainment industry experts agree that biopics and sports dramas continue to hold an important place in the theatrical landscape because they offer stories rooted in real-life achievements, resilience and human ambition, elements that often resonate deeply with audiences.

Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer-cinemas, BookMyShow, said these genres give filmmakers an opportunity to tell inspiring narratives that carry emotional, cultural and, at times, historical significance. That is why they continue to remain an important part of the content mix despite individual films delivering varied commercial outcomes.

Further, the recent slate reflects a noticeable broadening of the stories being explored within biopics and sports dramas, Saksena pointed out. Filmmakers appear to be moving beyond widely documented personalities and landmark sporting achievements to spotlight lesser-known journeys, regional icons and culturally significant figures whose stories may not have previously received mainstream attention.

“A well-told story will always find its audience. There is space for every kind of cinema and the films that do well, do so because of their ability to forge a connection with the hearts and minds of audiences. The key to commercial success is scaling up the emotional quotient with honesty,” film producer Anand Pandit said.

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About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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