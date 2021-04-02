NEW DELHI: It has been tumultuous last few days for Bollywood with the Maharashtra government weighing a second lockdown as covid cases continue to rise and recent Hindi movie offerings not bringing in returns. Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Chehre, scheduled to release next Friday has been postponed, the latest in the spate of delays announced last week including Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Eros International’s Haathi Mere Saathi.

While titles such as Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi are sticking to end April dates as of now, they have not begun active promotions. Hollywood is already showing signs of redrawing its summer calendar. Walt Disney has pushed the release of films like Cruella and Black Widow, which shall now debut the same day on Disney+ as theatres. Disney’s animated film Luca will skip theatres entirely and will directly be available for streaming on 18 June.

“Everyone is in two minds right now whether to go ahead with releases or not. It’s a really tricky situation considering the government is mulling a lockdown and if that happens, all marketing and publicity will be a waste of resources that nobody wants," said a trade analyst who did not wish to be named, explaining why promotional activities haven’t begun yet.

On Thursday, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) had written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in regard to recent news on the possibility of a second lockdown in the state, emphasising that, if implemented, this is going to negatively impact the cinema, retail and shopping industries. Media reports with respect to a second lockdown in Maharashtra have already resulted in a lot of films postponing their releases, and an imposition of the same will lead to all Hindi films (and many other films in other languages) being postponed, MAI had said.

To be sure, Maharashtra remains at the heart of film business in India, contributing nearly 40-45% of box office revenues for Hindi films, along with states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Recent movie offerings such as crime drama Mumbai Saga and Hollywood flick Godzilla vs Kong, fared much below potential thanks to curbs, restrictions and rising cases in these states. Trade experts say even if Sooryavanshi sticks to its 30 April date in theatres, it could be a looking at a digital premiere on Netflix within four weeks to make up for the loss in box office.

“You can’t really blame producers for being spooked in a climate like this when there is such negative news floating around (on theatres)," Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas said. Devang Sampat, chief executive officer, Cinepolis India, meanwhile pointed out that a delay in theatrical release at least shows producers are committed to bringing the film to the big screen, instead of bypassing in favour of a direct-to-digital premiere.

“Even though a film like Godzilla did decently well in India, it was driven entirely by the south," Puri said referring to the dire straits that the Hindi market is in currently, waiting for a big Bollywood blockbuster to come to its rescue.

