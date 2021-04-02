Bollywood, Hollywood push release dates as covid cases worsen

On Thursday, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) had written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in regard to recent news on the possibility of a second lockdown in the state, emphasising that, if implemented, this is going to negatively impact the cinema, retail and shopping industries. Media reports with respect to a second lockdown in Maharashtra have already resulted in a lot of films postponing their releases, and an imposition of the same will lead to all Hindi films (and many other films in other languages) being postponed, MAI had said.