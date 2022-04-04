Bollywood in for muted first quarter

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The first three months of calendar year 2022 may have restarted recovery for the film business after two devastating years of the covid-19 pandemic but box office collections for the quarter remain much lower than what the Hindi film industry made in 2019. Despite hits like Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files, the Hindi film industry still lags far behind the ₹750 crore Bollywood made in 2019 compared to ₹400 crore in the January to March quarter.
The film industry, which follows a January to December accounting year, was disrupted by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that kept theatres in parts of India shut during January and most of February.
However, Telugu and Tamil cinema that produced hits RRR, Bheemla Nayak and others, saw higher footfalls than Hindi films.
“Business in the first quarter can be termed just about average at best, though The Kashmir Files has been some sort of a saving grace," Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema said.
He the said the process of recovery was slow since film releases have been scattered with no consistency in the flow of big films. Overall, the current year may only be able to make around ₹2,500-3,000 crore in box office collections compared with earnings of ₹4,400 crore earnings of 2019, he added.
At lifetime collections of ₹49.88 crore, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey has been a massive disappointment while political drama The Kashmir Files has emerged hugely profitable at ₹245.03 crore and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has also set the cash registers ringing at collections of ₹128.50 crore. Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund and comedy drama Badhaai Do, on the other hand, didn’t find any takers either, ending with ₹15.16 crore and ₹20.62 crore respectively, thanks to more niche stories.
Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure Ltd, said the loss of one-and-a-half months between January and February was a huge dent to the business when there was no new Hindi language content. In comparison, the first quarter of 2020 had only lost around two weeks when the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic had hit, forcing shutdown of cinemas across the country. The industry, though yet to see pre-pandemic numbers, is making quick recovery, Jyala said.
Recovery of Hindi film business is still work-in-progress, film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said. “It is clear southern cinema is leading the way with more big-ticket films and there is a strong possibility of Telugu movies driving ticket sales at the end of this year. Overall, good news comes from the fact that this has been the strongest quarter for film business since the start of the pandemic," Johar pointed out.
“The first quarter of 2022 has seen the release of more south Indian movies across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. However, titles released in the past few months including Hindi have been compelling across languages and films in every genre are doing well which shows that people are open to exploring more choices," Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas at ticketing site BookMyShow said.
Hits like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise- Part One that had Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada versions and Spider-Man: No Way Home that spilled over from December were followed by Pawankhind (Marathi), Bheemla Nayak (Telugu), Valimai (Tamil), Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi), The Kashmir Files (Hindi) and RRR (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam) through February and March, delivering better than expected results.
On BookMyShow, Hindi films improved their growth rates forming 32% of the overall sales for the quarter while regional films in the Telugu language came in slightly higher with a 38% share between January to March 2022, Saksena said. “Considering we did not have a Hindi release for January and most part of February, Hindi films have performed outstandingly, clearly citing the humongous pent-up demand and audience interest to return to the silver screen across languages," he added.
