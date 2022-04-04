Bollywood in for muted first quarter

Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure Ltd, said the loss of one-and-a-half months between January and February was a huge dent to the business when there was no new Hindi language content. In comparison, the first quarter of 2020 had only lost around two weeks when the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic had hit, forcing shutdown of cinemas across the country. The industry, though yet to see pre-pandemic numbers, is making quick recovery, Jyala said.