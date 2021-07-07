Bollywood lines up superhero flicks

“But, of course, we haven’t monetized it well as compared to the Hollywood narratives, because we have restrictions when it comes to creative liberty on the stories in question. However, building the superhero cinematic universe is something that Indian cinema is picking up on," Pillai said adding that the appeal of superhero films lies in their depiction of the pursuit of righteousness, the victory of good over evil, the vulnerabilities of the strong, and so on. What adds to it is the visual experience which makes it a great cinematic display.