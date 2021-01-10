Bollywood looking to beat the blues in 2021

“All theories (around the survival or death of the film industry) will continue or die down with what audiences get to see on a particular Friday. This is a business whose fate is decided entirely by the public and their wallets," said Gaurav Verma, chief operating officer at Red Chillies Entertainment which has a film called Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan slated for the year. Verma said it was unfair to presume only digital platforms have helped audiences taste blood with niche, meaningful content when in fact, Hindi films have been pushing the envelope for years now and the industry has seen box office successes in small-scale films such as Mumbai Meri Jaan or Queen as early as 2007.