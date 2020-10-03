Bollywood looks overseas

With Delhi and Maharashtra keeping theatres shut despite the Centre relaxing curbs, Bollywood is trying to recover business from overseas markets where cinemas have reopened.

Zee Studios, which brought its Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey-starrer Khaali Peeli to its pay-per-view service Zee Plex on 2 October, is also releasing the film in cinemas in the US, Netherlands, Singapore, Austria, Fiji, and Mauritius, as well as other African countries.

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, which premieres on Disney+Hotstar in India, will simultaneously release in theatres across Australia, the UAE and New Zealand for the Diwali weekend. Disney’s older direct-to-digital films Dil Bechara, Sadak 2 and Lootcase will also arrive in theatres in Australia this month.

Dil Bechara, which had already premiered in New Zealand and Fiji last month, made NZ$48,436 ( ₹23.5 lakh) and FJ$33,864 ( ₹11.6 lakh) over its opening weekend.

“It’s a hybrid monetization model that the studio can follow when it owns all the rights," film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.

Companies such as Zee and Disney own all the rights to these films and can choose to bring them to select theatres, unlike other producers who have sold their films to video streaming platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. Studios would ordinarily seek theatrical releases in countries where their streaming platform does not have much of a presence, he said.

To be sure, theatrical release in most places around the world is notional as of now, and a way to get the cycle going instead of really looking at huge profits.

Older hits such as Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior, Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath only made $8,000, $5,000, $7,000 and $3,000, respectively over their opening weekends in New Zealand in July.

Meanwhile, the Indian theatrical market still seems a long way off from recovery. States such as Maharashtra and Delhi, which contribute more than 50% of the box office for many films, have already notified that theatres will continue to remain shut in the latest phase of unlocking.

According to a report by South India movie portal AndhraBoxOffice.com, the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association is aiming to open cinemas on 1 November in time for Kannada Rajyotsava Day, while exhibitors in Telugu-speaking cities are awaiting approvals from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

As of now, West Bengal remains the only state to have permitted cinema operations.

The other big challenge remains that of content. With most films that were completed and ready for release already having made their way to video streaming platforms, theatre owners have little to woo audiences back.

