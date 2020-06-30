Bollywood loses out as theatres stay shut amid covid fears

It would be unfair to compare this year with any other, Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema, said, given the unusual circumstances. It is, however, hard to miss the potential for great business that the past three-month period carried with an impressive line-up of films including Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb, sports drama ’83, Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie No.1 and Salman Khan’s Radhe, among others. The bigger blow comes from the fact that several potentially profitable films such as Shoojit Sarkar’s Gulabo Sitabo and Karan Johar’s Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl have opted for direct-to-digital releases on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, respectively. Laxmmi Bomb and Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India will release on Disney+ Hotstar.