Bollywood lyricists come together to fight for credit on digital platforms

“Because I am also a singer and composer, I know how much information we get about our own song streaming globally. It’s the beauty of digital that the data available can change all perceptions of hits and flops. Why exclude lyricists?" Kirkire tweeted to say that the algorithm of most platforms does not account for searches made on the basis of the lyricist’s name. Sharing screenshots of albums of films such as Rockstar, Kal Ho Na Ho and Gangs of Wasseypur, Kirkire said the services “do not consider lyricists as artistes."