Bollywood maintains hold at box office despite covid spike, restrictions

Trade website Box Office India said night curfews and restrictions in states such as Maharashtra and Punjab hit the business of Mumbai Saga badly but it still managed good occupancy and even some houseful shows (at 50% capacity) towards the evening and at night, especially in single screens. The gangster film directed by Sanjay Gupta and featuring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi has particular draw for Maharashtra, say trade experts, and the state that is currently leading the covid wave with lockdowns in districts of Nagpur and Thane, notched up better numbers than it had for Roohi, making for the best opening yet in the post-covid period. The film also saw good numbers from Andhra Pradesh, the Nizam region and Bihar, though it is unclear how many cinemas are currently operational in these states.