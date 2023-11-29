Bollywood most streamed music genre in India in '23, Arijit top artiste: Spotify

New Delhi: Bollywood music remains the most streamed genre in India in 2023. This is followed by Punjabi Pop and Tamil Pop, indicating the diversity of languages that Indian music listeners enjoy, as per a report by Swedish audio streaming service Spotify. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The annual Wrapped campaign for 2023, released on Wednesday, also showed Bollywood singer Arijit Singh took the top spot for the most streamed artist on Spotify in India for the third consecutive year. Singh was at the 12th spot in the world. Pritam, Anirudh Ravichander, AR Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal were the other most streamed artistes in India.

The most-streamed song of 2023 on Spotify in India was Maan Meri Jaan by King and Saurabh Lokahnde with over 275 million streams this year.

Other top streamed songs include Kahani Suno 2.0 by Kaifi Khalil, Kesariya (from Brahmastra) by Pritam, Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya, Malang Sajna by Sachet Tandon, Parampara Tandon and Kumaar, Cheques by Shubh and Tatay Produciendo, Heeriye by Arijit Singh, Dulquer Salmaan, Jasleen Royal, Aditya Sharma and Sourav Roy, Chaleya (from Jawan) by Anirudh Ravichander, Arijit Singh, Kumaar and Shilpa Rao, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye (from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh and Sachin-Jigar, Agar Tum Saath Ho (from Tamasha) by Alka Yagnik, Arijit Singh, A.R. Rahman and Irshad Kamil and Daku by Chani Nattan and Inderpal Moga.

The 2019 Bollywood film Kabir Singh is the most-streamed album of 2023 in India, followed by Ultimate Love Songs by Arijit Singh, Moosetape by Sidhu Moose Wala, Still Rollin’ by Shubh, Champagne Talk by King, Brahmastra by Pritam and Shershaah.

Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is the most-streamed podcast on Spotify in India this year. Other top podcasts that made it to the top 10 list are The Ranveer Show, Krishna - The Supreme Soul, True Story Bro! with Triggered Insaan, Mahabharat Gaatha, The Horror Show by Khooni Monday - Scary Stories in Hindi and The Ranveer Show Hindi.

