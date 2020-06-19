Bollywood mulls release strategy post reopening of theatres

NEW DELHI: Out of action for over three months now, Bollywood filmmakers now plan on the ways they can release their films once the government permits reopening of cinema halls. Amid strict guidelines on social distancing, seating capacity and sanitization laid down by the Centre and states, filmmakers' biggest concern is that audiences may not immediately return in large numbers.

“It may make sense to release some old hits first to gauge the reaction of audiences," film trade and exhibition expert, Girish Johar said. For instance, Zee Studios has already announced the release of comedy drama, Good Newwz and Ayushmann Khurana-starrer Dream Girl, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which reopened cinemas end of May, encouraging movie-goers to come back to re-releases of popular Hollywood and Bollywood hits.

The country also brought back Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3, one of the last films to have hit the screens before the lockdown in early March. The film had collected around $2,000 from 15 screens within one week, according to trade website Box Office India. UAE also re-released Punjabi film Chal Mera Putt 2, Tamil thriller Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Hollywood's The Invisible Man and The Gentlemen. American studio Warner Bros too has decided to re-release Christopher Nolan’s Inception in the US on 17 July.

Shariq Patel, chief executive officer (CEO) at Zee Studios said reopening of cinema halls will have both a central and state government spin and no big film can arrive in theatres unless all states permit reopening. Johar added that cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, among others, being red zones makes reopening a challenge, but without them, the lion’s share of the box office would be missing.

“We will keep our ear to the ground and use the month of June to complete the projects that we were working on remotely until now," Patel said adding that the industry now at least has a roadmap to reopen. Film producers, theatre owners and other movie industry representatives had a virtual meeting with information & broadcasting minister, Prakash Javadekar, earlier this month to discuss the challenges faced by the industry.

Patel said the films scheduled for April and May will release first. Excluding titles such as Shoojit Sarkar’s Gulabo Sitabo and Karan Johar’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl that have already announced direct-to-digital releases, Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, Jahnvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Roohi Afzana, Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train will release on priority.

“The bigger films will obviously take the bigger dates but we have to be mindful that this is not going to be easy," said Patel whose two films, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey-starrer Khaali Peeli and family comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, have both finished shooting. He added that the pace with which people come back to theatres will determine how producers space the releases.

In an earnings presentation last week, multiplex chain INOX Leisure Ltd had said big-ticket offerings will wait for the festive third quarter of the year with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi likely to hit screens in October, Salman Khan’s Radhe in November and sports drama ’83 in December.

“We’re all hoping the Independence Day weekend will be the first big thing to cheer about. But June is a critical period to wait and watch," Johar said.

