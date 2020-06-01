Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan dies at 42

NEW DELHI: Singer-composer Wajid Khan, of Bollywood music director duo Sajid-Wajid, died in Mumbai on Monday morning due to kidney complications. He was 42. The duo is known for their music in Salman Khan blockbusters such as Wanted and Dabangg.

The death could be a result of co-morbidity as some reports suggest that the music composer succumbed to coronavirus.

According to a PTI report, music composer Salim Merchant said, "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical."

Sons of Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, a tabla player, the brothers were discovered by actor Salman Khan for his film Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. Since then, the duo scored music for several Khan starrers including Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002), Tere Naam (2003), Garv (2004), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Partner (2007), Hello (2008), God Tussi Great Ho (2008), Wanted (2009), Main Aur Mrs Khanna, (2009), Veer (2010), Dabangg (2010), No Problem (2010) and Ek Tha Tiger (2012).

A face on several reality shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Khan voiced a number of Bollywood chartbusters including Love Me (Wanted), Dhadang Dhang (Rowdy Rathore), Fevicol Se (Dabangg 2) and Right Now (Housefull 2).

On Eid-ul-Fitr last week, the duo released a song for Salman Khan, Bhai Bhai, which was shot at the latter's Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown.

Bollywood celebrities condoled Wajid Khan's death soon after the news broke.

“Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers," actor Priyanka Chopra said in a Twitter post.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani said he was heartbroken.

“Both Sajid and Wajid have been close and true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can't believe Wajid and I will never speak again," he tweeted.

“Wajid bhai, you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed Wajid bhai," actor Parineeti Chopra tweeted.

“Am just not able to come to terms with this ! Shocking ! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side ! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai," singer-musician Shankar Mahadevan said.

